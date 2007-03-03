Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Finding the Beauty in 'Skin: A Natural History'

Published March 3, 2007 at 7:00 AM CST

Our body's largest organ is the skin, something many people fail to realize. The history of skin is the history of humanity and reveals much about who we are.

Nina Jablonski's new book, Skin: A Natural History, takes a closer look at this intimate and universal subject. Jablonski — the chair of the anthropology department at Pennsylvania State University — speaks with Lynn Neary about skin.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate