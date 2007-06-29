Digital Media Center
Science & Health

Why Is the U.S. Still Overweight?

Published June 29, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

From Atkins, to The Zone, to Jenny Craig, Americans are trying to slim down. But with so many diets and dieters, why is the nation collectively getting bigger? Gina Kolata, author of the new book Rethinking Thin, talks about why the country's obsession with waistlines isn't translating into weight loss.

Gina Kolata, author, Rethinking Thin: The New Science of Weight Loss — and the Myths and Realities of Dieting; science reporter, The New York Times

