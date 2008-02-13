Digital Media Center
Martha Weinman Lear, Plumbing the Forgetful Mind

Fresh Air
Published February 13, 2008 at 1:32 PM CST

For all of us who have ever wandered into a room only to freeze, wondering blankly, "Why did I come in here, again?," Martha Weinman Lear has an answer.

Lear, the author of Where Did I Leave My Glasses? The What, When and Why of Normal Memory Loss, discusses the twin issues of memory loss and aging — how much forgetfulness is normal, when does it occur and what can be done about it?

Lear is a former staff writer for The New York Times Magazine and the author of The Child Worshippers and Heartsounds.

