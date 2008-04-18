Sachs Explains 'Economics for a Crowded Planet'

Economist Jeffrey Sachs says that the world's population, climate change, poverty and resource use are all closely intertwined. In his book Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet, Sachs discusses the intersection of economics and the environment and argues that humanity must address global problems on a global scale.

"One-sixth of the world remains trapped in extreme poverty unrelieved by global economic growth," Sachs writes. "The poverty trap poses tragic hardships for the poor and great risks for the rest of the world."

