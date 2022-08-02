© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas AG Derek Schmidt to face one another in November

By Acacia Squires
Published August 2, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT

According to two race calls by The Associated Press, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, have won their primaries for governor in the state.

They will face one another in November in a race that is considered a "tossup" by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

Kelly lost favorability in her state during the pandemic. Schmidt, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, is known for promoting Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. Kelly is an abortion rights supporter. Schmidt is an abortion rights opponent.

Get more race results from Kansas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Science & Health NPR National NewsNPR News
Acacia Squires
See stories by Acacia Squires
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate