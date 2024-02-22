Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uncertainty looms after Alabama's IVF court ruling

By Kathryn Fink,
Linah Mohammad Sarah HandelMary Louise Kelly
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:16 PM CST

Alabama's new court ruling that frozen embryos should receive legal protections as "unborn life," leaves fertility clinics and parents-to-be in limbo.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Science & Health NPR National News
Kathryn Fink
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Sarah Handel
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate