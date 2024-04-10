Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astronomer Wanda Diaz-Merced didn't watch the eclipse. She listened

By Kathryn Fink,
Justine Kenin
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:25 PM CDT

Astronomer Wanda Diaz-Merced, who is blind, describes her experience listening to Monday's solar eclipse with a device called LightSound.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Science & Health NPR National News
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate