Flint's image a decade after its water crisis

By Steve Carmody
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:49 PM CDT

A decade ago, the Flint, Mich., lead tainted drinking water crisis began. Ten years later, the city's tap water has improved but the city's image remains tainted.

