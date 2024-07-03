Thousands evacuate as Northern California wildfire spreads. More hot weather is expected

OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.

The Thompson fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles north of Sacramento, in and around the city of Oroville, in Butte County. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to nearly 4.7 square miles by Wednesday morning. It was zero percent contained.

Noah Berger / AP / AP A firefighter runs while battling the Thompson Fire burning in Oroville, Calif., on Tuesday.

A state of emergency was declared Tuesday night by the city of about 20,000 people, and evacuation centers were set up. With July Fourth in mind, authorities also warned that fireworks are banned in many places, including most of Butte County.

There was no immediate official report on property losses. An Associated Press photographer saw fire burn three adjacent suburban-style homes in Oroville.

The fire ignited sprigs of grass poking from the concrete edges of Lake Oroville as gusty winds whipped up American flags lining a bend of the state's second largest reservoir and the nation's tallest dam.

Residents stood on hillsides in the night, watching the orange glow, as aircraft made water drops to keep the fire from spreading. A crew of more than a dozen firefighters saved one home as goats and other farm animals ran to find safety.

The fire's cause is being investigated. Red flag warnings for critical fire weather conditions, including gusty northerly winds and low humidity levels, were in effect when it erupted.

The warnings were expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, said Garret Sjolund, the Butte County unit chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"The conditions out there that are in our county this summer are much different than we've experienced the last two summers," Sjolund said in an online briefing. "The fuels are very dense, brush is dry. And as you can see, any wind will, move a fire out very quickly."

Ethan Swope / AP / AP A night flying helicopter drops water on flames as the Thompson Fire burns Tuesday in Oroville, Calif.

The conditions led Pacific Gas & Electric to implement targeted public safety power shutoffs in parts of some Northern California counties to prevent fires from being ignited by downed or damaged wires.

More high temperatures above 100 degrees were forecast Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Hot conditions were expected to continue into next week.

Authorities warned of full legal consequences for any illegal use of fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

"Don't be an idiot, cause a fire and create more problems for us," said Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea. "No one in the community is going to want that. And we certainly don't want this."

The governor's office announced late Tuesday that federal funding had been approved to help with firefighting efforts. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week activated the State Operations Center to coordinate California's response, dispatch mutual aid and support communities as they respond to threats of wildfire and excessive heat.

More than a dozen other fires, most of them small, were active in California, according to Cal Fire. The largest, the Basin Fire, covered nearly 22 square miles of the Sierra National Forest in eastern Fresno County and was 26% contained.

In Southern California, Joshua Tree National Park officials closed Covington Flats, an area with most of the park's important Joshua tree populations, on Wednesday because of extreme fire risk after spring rains led to abundant grass that has now dried. A June 2023 fire burned 1.6 square miles of Joshua trees and desert tortoise habitat.

