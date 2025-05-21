Digital Media Center
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

How Medicaid work requirements are playing out in Georgia

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

As Republicans move to add work requirements for Medicaid, Georgia has already done it. It’s called Pathways to Coverage, and it has struggled to gain traction.

ProPublica and The Current investigated the work requirement program and found that red tape has prevented the eligible from signing up and staying covered. The Current’s editor-in-chief, Margaret Coker, joins host Scott Tong to talk about the troubled program.

Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
