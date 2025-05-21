Why one family that relies on Medicaid has faith in President Trump
Families of infants and toddlers from around the country are in Washington, D.C. this week to tell lawmakers to protect Medicaid. The health insurance program that serves mostly low-income people and those with disabilities is facing potential cuts as House Republicans work to advance a tax bill for President Trump.
Here & Now’s Asma Khalid talks with two caregivers about their experiences: Jaid Greene, a mother from Colorado, and Felicia Harvelle, a grandmother from Virginia. Then, we hear more context with Medicaid expert Adrianna McIntyre of Harvard University.
