WUAL will be interrupted for maintenance on Wednesday, June 4. Thank you for your patience! Check out other ways to listen to this station by clicking here.

COMIC: Don't panic! 6 strategies to keep you calm in a crisis

By Andee Tagle,
Anika Orrock
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

House fires, mass shootings, emergency medical procedures and mental health crises. Emergencies can happen at any time — and knowing how to overcome feelings of panic, stress and indecision can be a matter of life or death.

Ryan Fields-Spack, a veteran first responder who has worked as a paramedic, a fire captain and a firefighter, and Dr. Italo Brown, an emergency physician and assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, share real-world tactics they use on the job to stay cool and focused.

Anika Orrock is a writer, illustrator, cartoonist and author of The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
Anika Orrock
