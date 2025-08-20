Digital Media Center
American Academy of Pediatrics releases vaccine guidelines, breaking with CDC recommendations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its own set of vaccine recommendations on Tuesday, breaking with the recent guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joins us to discuss why the organization released its own recommendations for vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines for infants and children.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
