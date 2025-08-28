Digital Media Center
What do turmoil at the CDC and new FDA recommendations mean for vaccines and public confidence?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Susan Monarez is not stepping down after being fired as the head of the CDC, according to her attorneys, who say she’s being targeted for refusing to fire top health experts.

This comes as the Food and Drug Administration approves the new COVID-19 vaccine, but adds new restrictions on who can get it.

Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about what it all means for people who want to get vaccines and for public health.

