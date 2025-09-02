Digital Media Center
In 'The Martians,' author David Baron explores Mars mania of the 20th century

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT
/
The cover of "The Martians" and author David Baron. (Courtesy of Liveright and Dana C. Meyer)

At the turn of the 20th century, society seemingly became obsessed with the idea of life on Mars. People wrote of great civilizations and saviors just a planet away.

Longtime science journalist David Baron became fascinated by the craze and cultural obsession that permeated all society. He joins host Robin Young to share the story of the Mars mania in his new book “The Martians.”

Book excerpt: ‘The Martians’

By David Baron

Excerpted from “The Martians” by David Baron, © 2025. Reprinted with permission from the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
