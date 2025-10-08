DePaul students seeking contraception turn to Womb Service

/ Condoms, sexual health literature and emergency contraception are prepared for kits by DePaul University students at Oz Park in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.(Heidi Zeiger/AP)

Illinois’ DePaul University is among the Catholic schools that have banned the distribution of contraception from its campus health center. It also disbanded the university’s chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, because of the national organization’s abortion services.

That inspired students there, including economics major Maya Roman, to found an off-campus organization called Students United for Reproductive Justice to distribute condoms, sexual health information, emergency contraception and pregnancy tests.

Known as the Womb Service, the group gets 15 to 25 orders a week, delivered to students at pre-determined off-campus locations.

Roman talks to Here & Now about what she calls students’ profound need for sexual health information and services.

