Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

As shutdown continues, lawmakers set their sights on Obamacare

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

The government shutdown is turning the focus to the Affordable Care Act, enacted about 15 years ago. Democrats want to extend ACA subsidies, but Republicans want to reopen the government before negotiating over the subsidies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Katherine Baicker, health economist and provost at the University of Chicago, about the cost of Obamacare, how it works, and claims being made about the program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate