Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

The spooky science of will-o'-the-wisps, mysterious microlightning in the swamp

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:41 AM CDT

Picture this: You’re in a marsh, and it’s getting dark. You’re all alone in the murky water, or so you think, until you glimpse on the horizon a flickering blue flame. You think you’re imagining things, but there it is again: a spark of ghostly light, shining through the reeds.

These apparitions are known as will-o’-the-wisps, an unexplained natural phenomenon that legend says are the spirits of those who died in the swamp.

But Stanford University’s Richard Zare thinks he may have solved that mystery, and shares his glimpse beyond the veil with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate