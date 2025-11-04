Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

States use algorithms to determine who gets at-home care through Medicaid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 10:57 AM CST

In the United States, 3 million elderly and disabled people get health care benefits at home, which is covered by Medicaid in many states. But the way states determine who is eligible for care is confusing and could leave people out.

Many states use algorithms designed by private contractors to determine who gets care.

O. Rose Broderick, disability reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate