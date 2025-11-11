Digital Media Center
GLP-1s: What you need to know

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:54 AM CST
Boxes for the medications Wegovy and Zepbound are arranged for a photograph in California, May 8, 2025. (JoNel Aleccia/AP)
JoNel Aleccia/AP
Boxes for the medications Wegovy and Zepbound are arranged for a photograph in California, May 8, 2025. (JoNel Aleccia/AP)

It’s impossible to avoid headlines about GLP-1 medications. The weight-loss drugs target hormones in the gut and brain that affect appetite and feelings of fullness.

For some people with obesity, the medications have been life-changing. For others, the cost of these drugs makes taking them impossible.

Dr. Jorge Moreno, an obesity specialist a Yale Medicine, joins Here & Now to discuss accessibility to GLP-1s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
