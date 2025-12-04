Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

CDC committee to review Hep B vaccine guidance, which could roll back decades of work

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 4, 2025 at 11:05 AM CST
A box of hepatitis B vaccine is displayed at a CVS Pharmacy, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
A box of hepatitis B vaccine is displayed at a CVS Pharmacy, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) convenes Thursday and Friday for a closely watched meeting to rethink fundamental elements of the childhood vaccination schedule, which has protected children from dangerous diseases for decades.

Dr. William Schaffner is a former voting member of ACIP and now a professor of preventive medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate