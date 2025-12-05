Digital Media Center
Influential CDC vaccine committee votes to drop universal vaccination of newborns against hepatitis B

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:49 AM CST

In a historic vote, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on vaccines narrowed its guidance on hepatitis B immunization for newborns. The result reverses decades of accepted science and guidance.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted eight to three to recommend hepatitis B at birth only for infants born to women who test positive for the liver virus.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Dr. Robbie Goldstein, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
