Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Influential paper on chemical in popular weed killer retracted

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:54 AM CST
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf. (Haven Daley/AP)
Haven Daley/AP
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf. (Haven Daley/AP)

A 2000 paper on the safety of glyphosate, the chemical in the weed killer Roundup, has been retracted. It turns out it was ghostwritten by employees of Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup, and showed it did not cause cancer or other health problems in humans. That research has been used for decades by regulators.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Naomi Oreskes, a professor of the history of science at Harvard University, who has written about the problems with this study long before it was retracted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate