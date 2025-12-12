Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Attention: Possible APR outage on Sunday, Dec. 14 from 6-11 a.m. during critical maintenance. Click here for more ways to listen!

Research labs struggle to stay afloat after funding cuts

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:58 AM CST

Research labs across the country are struggling to stay afloat after the Trump administration cut funding for research and put limitations on the type of research that can be done with federal dollars.

Angus Chen, cancer reporter at our editorial partner STAT, the health and medicine publication, has been looking into this. He met with Harvard University biologist John Quackenbush, whose lab has been impacted by funding cuts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate