How financial anxiety impacts long-term health

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 1, 2026 at 10:49 AM CST
This Wednesday, June 6, 2018, file photo shows U.S. currency in New York. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
This Wednesday, June 6, 2018, file photo shows U.S. currency in New York. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

For many Americans, money problems are quite literally keeping us up at night. Half of homeowners and renters can’t afford their monthly housing payments, prices are still up at the grocery store and credit card debt is at an all-time high.

Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist and author of the book, “The Financial Anxiety Solution,” joins us to talk about the link between financial anxiety and long-term health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
