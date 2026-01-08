Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're experiencing technical difficulties for the signal 100.7 in Huntsville. Click here for other ways to listen.

What RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid means for your diet

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 8, 2026 at 10:54 AM CST

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced new dietary guidelines for Americans, including a new food pyramid with red meat, cheese, vegetables and fruits at the top.

We hear more from Jerry Mande, nutritionist and professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former senior advisor at the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate