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IV infusion therapies offer longevity, energy, mental boost. Does the science back it up?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:54 AM CDT
A general view of atmosphere during 'Sonic Desert' presented by Coca-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in partnership with BPM Music on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sonic Desert)
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sonic Desert
A general view of atmosphere during 'Sonic Desert' presented by Coca-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in partnership with BPM Music on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sonic Desert)

Can a series of simple IV treatments boost everything from energy to athletic performance, sleep, skin and liver health, and the holy grail of medicine: longevity? Many Americans believe the answer is ‘yes,’ as hydration infusion spas and mobile services move into every corner of the country, becoming a still-growing industry valued at more than $15 billion.

Doctors agree that many of the treatments are low risk, particularly those that include only fluids and water-soluble vitamins, and that consumers can get a boost from good hydration, but typically no more than they would from drinking water and electrolytes.

But when it comes to other IV additions like NAD molecules, some fat-soluble vitamins, and some prescription drugs, there are still no randomized human trials available to determine the benefits or risks.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Megan Southard, who uses a Denver-area spa for hydration, and Dr. Armin Aleidini, a researcher at the Columbia University Institute of Human Nutrition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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