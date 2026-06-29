Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is experiencing signal issues. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue!

How researchers are working to control tick populations

WBUR
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:11 AM CDT

Ticks can cause serious diseases, but the tools for controlling them lag decades behind mosquitoes. In the Northeast, health officials and researchers hope that efforts to control deer populations, which serve as “party buses” for mating ticks, along with new experimental approaches, can start to reverse the tide of ticks and the illnesses they cause.

NPR’s Pien Huang reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate