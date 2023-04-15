Pet Tax Breaks

The tax filing deadline is almost here for most of us. We look for every deduction we can find to reduce our tax bill. And every year the question arises – can I deduct my pet on my tax return?

While many people think of pets as members of the family, we cannot claim them as dependents. However, it may be possible in some situations to deduct certain expenses related to your pet.

For example, if your pet is a qualified service animal, such as a guide dog, or a hearing dog, you may be able to claim costs related to animal care as a medical expense. You need documentation in writing from your physician certifying that you have a medical or physical condition that requires a service animal.

If you operate your own business, you may be able to deduct expenses on your return related to animal care for the guard dog that protects your premises, or the cat that keeps pests under control. Make sure you have good records for the costs related to that animal, including food and veterinary care.

If you move more than fifty miles to take a new job, you may be able to claim a deduction for the cost to move your furry buddy to your new home. One of the requirements for taking that deduction is that you have to work full-time at your new job for at least nine months.

If you foster pets for a qualified charitable organization, expenses you incur caring for those foster animals can be deducted as a charitable donation.

For most of these tax deductions, you only get a benefit if you itemize rather than taking the standard deduction. A visit with a tax professional might help you determine whether you can claim your pet’s expenses on your next return.

So, yes, there are pet-related tax deductions, but for most of us, the benefit of having a pet is not so much a tax break, but more of a mental health benefit, making us feel better about, well, everything – even taxes, when we’re speaking of pets.

