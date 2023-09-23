This is National Dog Week. It’s an unusual celebration in that it is seven days long based on a beginning date of September 20th, regardless of what day of the week that falls on for any given year. World War I veteran, Captain William Judy, an ordained minister, established National Dog Week to remind Americans to treat dogs with respect and kindness. He became the publisher of Dog World magazine, and used that publication to encourage his readers to appreciate their canine friends as caring, giving, loving four-legged companions.

It turns out, Captain Judy knew what he was talking about. Studies show that dog owners have lower blood pressure, less anxiety and less stress than those without dogs. Just petting a canine companion can lower your heart rate, and relax those tense muscles. A military veteran suffering with P-T-S-D often does better mentally, and even physically, with a trained service dog.

Having a dog helps you keep moving as you walk your furry friend on the sidewalk, through the park, even around the neighborhood. A dog owner may walk their furry friend as much as five hours in a week. And that walking not only makes the human and the dog healthier, it helps build the bond between them.

Having a dog also tends to help its owner be more social, more connected. I remember being in a grassy area at a shopping outlet with my dog on a leash, while my husband was in a store. Several strangers smiled and commented on my sweet canine buddy.

Finally, studies have shown that the companionship of a dog can reduce depression, boost your spirits and make you feel, well, happier about things – about life in general.

So as we celebrate National Dog Week, give your own canine buddy an extra treat or a scratch behind the ear. If you don’t have a dog, visit your local animal shelter or rescue group and adopt a new friend. You will change two lives, yours and your furry new friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__