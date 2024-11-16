Goodbye, Ben

Losing a pet is never easy – it means losing a friend and companion, something we all saw when Kirk Herbstreit had to deal with losing his beloved Golden Retriever, Ben, his friend and travel companion for the past ten years.

Kirk traveled (a lot) as a sportscaster and an analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay. And by his side for the past ten years was Ben. Wherever Kirk went, Ben was there as Kirk’s friend and companion – in his hotel room, on planes and trains, in cars, and on the set or in the booth for a college game broadcast. He even had his own official on-field pass at many football games.

Kirk said Ben never met a stranger. If you were a football star, a broadcaster, a governor, or just a fan, Ben was your friend. The Rose Bowl named him its Chief Happiness Officer because that’s what he did – he just made people happy by wagging his tail and nestling strangers as if they were family. Roger Caras said, “Dogs are not our whole life but they make our lives whole.” They can reduce our stress, lower our blood pressure, help us feel loved.

Last March, Ben was diagnosed with cancer; he underwent surgery in July. He was going through chemotherapy, which was causing him problems with eating and walking. A couple of weeks ago they got the news that the cancer had spread throughout Ben’s organs; so the difficult decision was made to let him go.

Kirk said Ben always gave him a sense of peace and a feeling of home; even when he was on the road, he could reach down and pet Ben and feel grounded and comfortable. He said Ben was smart, loving, gentle, patient, inquisitive and welcoming to all with a big Golden Retriever smile and a soft tail wag.

Kirk Herbstreit also said, “Dogs only flaw as a species is they don’t live long enough. But the warmth they give us – that never goes away.” It’s a good reminder for all of us to give our own furry friends an extra hug today, when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__