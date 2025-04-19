Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.
Commentary
Speaking of Pets (Opinion)

Keep Your Pet Safe at Easter

Published April 19, 2025 at 8:58 AM CDT
Yes I'm cute, but this is too much!!
MissConduct
/
Flickr
Yes I'm cute, but this is too much!!

     This is the time of year when we humans indulge in yummy Easter treats.  And many of us enjoy sharing our treats with our furry friends.  So this is the annual “protect your pet at Easter” list.

     Let’s start with chocolate – pets should NOT be fed chocolate, which contains theobromine and caffeine.  Even a taste can cause digestive problems and make a pet’s heart race; the darker and more pure the chocolate is, the more toxic it is for our furry friends.

     Candy or treats containing the artificial sweetener xylitol should be kept far away from pets, especially dogs.  It can cause weakness, seizures, and even liver damage.  Too much could cause liver failure and even death.  So giving your pet what seems like a tasty treat could be deadly.

     Next, let’s talk about decorations.  Easter lilies are beautiful but very toxic and could kill your cat.  Other Easter flowers, like tulips, daffodils, daylilies, can also harm a pet.  Even the water in a vase or container could make your furry friend sick.  Keep flowers and arrangements out of reach or use pet-safe alternatives. Or you may decide to go with artificial decorations instead.

     Speaking of artificial, try to avoid plastic grass and other filler in the Easter basket.  Choose paper Easter grass or fabric – less likely to harm a pet or cause dangerous intestinal blockages. 

     If you have an Easter Egg hunt planned, count the eggs beforehand, and make sure they are all accounted for after the hunt.  Real eggs can spoil and make an animal sick, and plastic ones could contain items that might be a choking hazard.

     Last tip – rich or fatty foods, like ham, could cause digestive problems, especially for your furry friend.  Ask your family and friends not to share their food with your pet.

     Celebrating Easter can be fun, but take time to make sure your four=footed buddy stays safe when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

Tags
Speaking of Pets (Opinion) Easter petEaster petsEaster safetyEaster basket dangerEaster toxins for petsEaster pet safety