Keep Your Pet Safe at Easter

This is the time of year when we humans indulge in yummy Easter treats. And many of us enjoy sharing our treats with our furry friends. So this is the annual “protect your pet at Easter” list.

Let’s start with chocolate – pets should NOT be fed chocolate, which contains theobromine and caffeine. Even a taste can cause digestive problems and make a pet’s heart race; the darker and more pure the chocolate is, the more toxic it is for our furry friends.

Candy or treats containing the artificial sweetener xylitol should be kept far away from pets, especially dogs. It can cause weakness, seizures, and even liver damage. Too much could cause liver failure and even death. So giving your pet what seems like a tasty treat could be deadly.

Next, let’s talk about decorations. Easter lilies are beautiful but very toxic and could kill your cat. Other Easter flowers, like tulips, daffodils, daylilies, can also harm a pet. Even the water in a vase or container could make your furry friend sick. Keep flowers and arrangements out of reach or use pet-safe alternatives. Or you may decide to go with artificial decorations instead.

Speaking of artificial, try to avoid plastic grass and other filler in the Easter basket. Choose paper Easter grass or fabric – less likely to harm a pet or cause dangerous intestinal blockages.

If you have an Easter Egg hunt planned, count the eggs beforehand, and make sure they are all accounted for after the hunt. Real eggs can spoil and make an animal sick, and plastic ones could contain items that might be a choking hazard.

Last tip – rich or fatty foods, like ham, could cause digestive problems, especially for your furry friend. Ask your family and friends not to share their food with your pet.

Celebrating Easter can be fun, but take time to make sure your four=footed buddy stays safe when you’re speaking of pets.

