A friend of mine had a solid white cat with beautiful blue eyes. She named him Cas-Purr, and he was truly a sweetheart. However, Cas-Purr was deaf (not an uncommon trait for white cats with blue eyes), so my friend communicated with her pet via hand signals. She had a motion that told him it was supper time, and he would make his way directly to the food bowl. She was always very careful not to let Cas-Purr outside because she could not call him back if he wandered too far from her.

Cas-Purr was what would now be called a “specially-abled” pet, one that may have a physical disability, a long-term health problem, perhaps an injury – something that requires special accommodations or help to live a long life and be a happy pet.

Disabilities in a pet requires a knowledgeable owner who is willing to make accommodations or adjustments for their furry friend. Some disabilities can require extra veterinary care or special equipment, like a pet wheelchair, a device that can support a pet and allow it to move, even if it does not have the use of one or more of its legs. Such devices, or special veterinary care, can be expensive, so an owner of such a pet must be prepared to incur costs that might not be needed for an able-bodied animal.

One investment any owner of a pet with a disability should make is to find a good pet insurance policy. My friend had an insurance policy for Cas-Purr through the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Program. Your veterinarian may be able to suggest options that will cover your furry friend’s special needs. Or look online.

Saturday, May 3rd, is National Specially-abled Pets Day, a time to encourage folks who want to adopt a pet to consider an animal with a disability. Such pets are often overlooked for adoption, even though they are truly in need of a loving home - and especially a caring owner. Although an animal may have special needs, its heart is still capable of so much love, when we’re speaking of pets.

