Aurora Borealis

  • The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen in the night sky near Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, early Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    News
    Alabamians may get to see Northern Lights
    Pat Duggins
    Space weather forecasters issued an alert for incoming severe solar storms that could produce colorful northern lights and temporarily disrupt communications. This may result in an "Aurora Borealis" or Northern Lights, as far south as Alabama.