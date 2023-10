None of the Republican members of Alabama’s U.S. House delegation jumped ship during today’s historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. A preliminary head count by CNN and the Los Angeles Times listed GOP House members Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Bob Good of Virginia, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Ken Buck of Colorado, and Nancy Mace of South Carolina as having voted with Democrats to remove the embattled Speaker.