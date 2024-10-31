U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies in Alabama to campaign for Congressional hopeful Shomari Figures

The Minority leader of the U.S. House is coming to South Alabama to campaign for the state’s newly redrawn Congressional seat. Hakeem Jeffries will be in Montgomery today to support Shomari Figures’ bid for District two. This follows the Mobile visit of former Attorney General Eric Holder, and a Montgomery stop by Texas U.S. House member Jasmine Crockett and Alabama Representative Terri Sewell. Figures is competing with Republican Caroleene Dobson who has the endorsements of Governor Kay Ivey and former Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

The APR news team spent nine months investigating issues surrounding the new Congressional District 2. APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue has the story on a 1960 U.S. Supreme Court that Constitutionally enshrined black voting rights years before the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act, or even the new District 2.

APR’s new documentary “…a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it” airs Friday night at 7 p.m. on Alabama Public Radio

Minority leader Jeffries will hold several events today in support of Shomariu Figures’ bid for the new Congressional seat in District two. Jefferies will join Figures and Congresswoman Terri Sewell for stops across the city.

“The engagement we have seen from our federal and state officials has been huge,” says Figures in a campaign press release. “Having Leader Jefferies and Congresswoman Sewell in the District signifies the importance of this race. Their support and passion is what we need to continue to move Alabama forward.”

The release goes onto say…

Leader Jeffries’ visit underscores the national significance of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District in the battle to reclaim a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. With key issues such as voting rights, healthcare access, and economic justice on the line, Jeffries’ presence sends a strong message of support for Figures’ campaign and the broader movement for progress across the South.

A Get Out The Vote event will be held on the campus of Alabama State University. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from local, state and federal leaders. The event will begin at 1 pm in the Acadome Banquet Hall.

