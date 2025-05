Sports Minded host Brittany Young and guest/former coach Darrell Barber, Head Boys Basketball Coach at Pinson Valley High School, discuss Barber's coaching journey. They document his first coaching job at Central Park Elementary School, where they first met, to his current position at Pinson Valley. Barber also reflects on being a player's coach, building relationships, winning championships and some goals he still wants to achieve in his career.

Listen • 1:31:00