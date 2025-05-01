"Godfather of Jeffco Basketball" Featuring Darrell Barber
- West Palm Beach, FL Native
- Former Girls & Boys Basketball Coach at Central Park Elementary
- Former Coach for Alabama Twisters, Alabama Roadrunners and Southeast Elite AAU clubs
- Former Head Boys Basketball Coach at Arrington Middle School
- Former Head Girls & Boys Basketball Coach at Rutledge Middle School
- Former Assistant Girls & Head Boys Basketball Coach at Midfield High School
- Current Head Boys Basketball Coach at Pinson Valley High School
- 2025 6A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, Alabama Writers Association
- CEO of Ballin' with Barber Skill Development
- 3-Time Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game Coach
- 7-Time Alabama High School Athletic Association State Champion