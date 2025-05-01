Digital Media Center
Sports Minded Show

"Godfather of Jeffco Basketball" Featuring Darrell Barber

By Brittany Young
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:41 PM CDT
  • West Palm Beach, FL Native
  • Former Girls & Boys Basketball Coach at Central Park Elementary
  • Former Coach for Alabama Twisters, Alabama Roadrunners and Southeast Elite AAU clubs
  • Former Head Boys Basketball Coach at Arrington Middle School
  • Former Head Girls & Boys Basketball Coach at Rutledge Middle School
  • Former Assistant Girls & Head Boys Basketball Coach at Midfield High School
  • Current Head Boys Basketball Coach at Pinson Valley High School
  • 2025 6A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, Alabama Writers Association
  • CEO of Ballin' with Barber Skill Development
  • 3-Time Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game Coach
  • 7-Time Alabama High School Athletic Association State Champion
Brittany Young
Brittany Young is Alabama Public Radio's Program Director and Content Manager. Brittany began her public radio journey in the spring of 2015 as a news intern for APR while in graduate school at The University of Alabama.
