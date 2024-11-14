Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protagonist/Antagonist

  • A basketball is seen on the court during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
    2024 WNBA Season Recap
    Brittany Young
    Spots Minded host Brittany Young and guest Reggie Ware discuss the 2024 WNBA Season, featuring the Finals/playoff, regular season awards and head coaching fires.