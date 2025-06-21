Reproductive Freedom for All

-
PAT DUGGINS-- If I were to say, ‘man, have you seen the price of eggs these days?’ You're probably thinking, Oh, he's talking about inflation and the price of groceries and how it became an issue in the presidential race and how nothing has changed, and so on and so on. That's not what I mean. I'm not talking about the kinds of eggs that build omelets. I mean the kinds of eggs that build families.
The premiere episode of "APR Notebook" looks into the "darker side of infertility." News Director Pat Duggins talks with University of Alabama professor Diane Tober about her book "Eggonomics." It's about the "wild west" atmosphere in the U.S. between wealthy infertile couples and young women who donate their human eggs at a price. It's a story of money, racism, and often—unintended consequences.
It looks like the subject of invitro fertilization will figure prominently in Alabama's election in 2026 an attorney who specializes in helping infertile couples through IVF wants to be on the Alabama Supreme Court and a former high court and a former High Court Justice who helped write Alabama's controversial frozen embryos are children. Ruling wants to be attorney general. That's why I wanted to talk with University of Alabama Professor Diane Tober. She wrote the book “Eggonomics.” It's about the darker side of infertility.