St. Mary's University

-
The number seven ranked Crimson Tide play number seventeen BYU in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is hoping to repeat last year’s run when the team made it all the way to Final Four. Sports betting odds makers give Alabama the edge to win. But, the Tide will have to beat the “tater tot king” to do it. And that takes a little explaining.
-
Alabama thundered past Saint Mary's 80-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive year behind a steady stream of alley-oop dunks that caught the Gaels flat-footed.