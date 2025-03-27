Digital Media Center
Student visas

  U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gather for a briefing before an enforcement operation, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    No comment from ICE officials after detaining University of Alabama student
    Pat Duggins
    Both the University of Alabama and federal immigration officials confirm that an Iranian UA doctoral student is in ICE custody, but few details are being made available. Alabama Public Radio was contacted by classmates of the student, identified in published reports as Alireza Doroudi, was detained by ICE agents this week. The student's F-1 student had reportedly been revoked. However, the reasons behind Doroudi’s arrest remain unclear. It’s just the latest student to be detained by the Trump administration.