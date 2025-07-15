Digital Media Center
Walton Goggins

  • Walton Goggins arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    News
    Alabama native earns Emmy nomination
    Pat Duggins
    Birmingham actor Walton Goggins is having quite a moment, earning back-to-back Emmy nominations. Last year it was for playing a ghoul on “Fallout” and this year it is for his “White Lotus” portrayal of the troubled Rick Hatchett.