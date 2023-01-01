Welcome to Classical Music from Alabama Public Radio

Fresh, engaging classical music is hard to find, especially from a public media outlet. Alabama Public Radio is pleased to offer a unique collection of curated classical music 24 hours a day. Every weekday from 9-1 central time David Duff hosts a curated collection of classical music that engages your ears and imagination. On rare days when David is unavailable, Susan Lawrence or Bob Woodman steps in to walk you through the music David has selected for the day.

At other times of the day, you will hear



Symphony orchestras from Philadelphia, New York, or Chicago

Performance Today

Selections from the Beethoven Satellite Network

and more...

Two ways you can listen to this great music -

Visit www.apr.org and use the blue banner to select the HD3 stream Download the Alabama Public Radio app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

You will enjoy what you hear. If you want to support this great music stream, you can donate at any time.

Alabama Public Radio is a member of the National Public Radio network of stations across the country. As public media, we strive to serve our audience where ever they roam.

Questions? Email us at membership@apr.org