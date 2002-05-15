© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mormons Seek to Buy National Historic Site

Published May 15, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

In 1856, dozens of Mormon pioneers died on a desolate, snowbound pass in Wyoming during their exodus to Utah. Now the church wants to buy the land from the federal government, saying it's a sacred site. But critics say the proposed sale would set a bad precedent. NPR's Howard Berkes reports for Morning Edition.
(Please note this segment was corrected on air on May 22, 2002:
"In an early feed of our story on Martin's Cove, Wyoming, last week, we failed to give the full name of the church that wants to purchase the historic site. It is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.")

Copyright 2002 NPR

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate