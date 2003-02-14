© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pretenders, Live in Studio 4A

By Scott Simon
Published February 14, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST
Chrissie Hynde finishes off the song "You Know Who Your Friends Are" — a track from her latest album Loose Screw — in a--ive performance in NPR's Studio 4A in Washington, D.C.
David Banks, NPR Online
/
Chrissie Hynde finishes off the song "You Know Who Your Friends Are" — a track from her latest album Loose Screw — in a--ive performance in NPR's Studio 4A in Washington, D.C.

After 25 years in the rock-and-roll business, Chrissie Hynde sounds a bit weary of it all.

"I don't even care about rock," she says. "It probably doesn't have that many years left, really... It seems so unimportant."

But reservations aside, Hynde and the Pretenders are pushing forward with a new CD called Loose Screw. It has a bit of a reggae flavor that adds still more texture to Hynde's utterly distinctive vocals.

And so the lead singer for the Pretenders visits NPR's Scott Simon for a performance chat in studio 4A, joined by lead guitarist Adam Seymour. As the conversation touches on topics such as "women in rock" and drug abuse in the music industry, Hynde is ready with frank answers.

But it's also clear that Hynde and Seymour still love the music, and they still love the crowds. They've played small venues lately and that suits Hynde just fine.

"The smaller the show, the more personal it is," she says.

And what of life on the road?

"What's not to love about it?" Hynde asks. "And after you get used to the fact that it's going to destroy your marriage and all your personal relationships, and you've got nothing else..." And she laughs.

And she fends off a question about whether rock and roll is truly in decline.

"I'm also in decline," she says. "I'll do it for a few more years and then totally decline."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate