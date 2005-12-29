Digital Media Center
Links Between the Iraq War and 'The Next Attack'

Published December 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The Iraq war has increased the threat of terrorism by spreading the jihadist threat to Muslim communities that were less radicalized before the invasion, argues Daniel Benjamin. He's co-author of a new book, The Next Attack and a former National Security Council staffer in the Clinton administration.

The Next Attack, written by Benjamin and Steven Simon, is their second book about counterterrorism, post-Sept. 11.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

