Links Between the Iraq War and 'The Next Attack'
The Iraq war has increased the threat of terrorism by spreading the jihadist threat to Muslim communities that were less radicalized before the invasion, argues Daniel Benjamin. He's co-author of a new book, The Next Attack and a former National Security Council staffer in the Clinton administration.
The Next Attack, written by Benjamin and Steven Simon, is their second book about counterterrorism, post-Sept. 11.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.