Cookbook Author Celebrates Apple Season
October is high season for apples, which makes master baker Dorie Greenspan very happy.
In celebration of the season, the author of Baking: From My Home to Yours shares a recipe for tarte Tatin with Michele Norris.
The apple dessert resembles a cobbler, except it's French — and it's the terror of many a home baker.
But never fear, Greenspan says.
"You do it once, and you won't even need a recipe to do it again," she says.
"Think about a pineapple upside-down cake: What's at the bottom of the pan will eventually be the top of our dessert," Greenspan says.
"You can fuss and figure out a pattern, but somehow, no matter what you do, this tarte always looks beautiful."
