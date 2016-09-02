Digital Media Center
If You Want More Money, Win The Lottery Or Get An Inheritance

Published September 2, 2016 at 5:21 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Springfield, Mass., has been a lucky place to be in the last two weeks. Alexander Lopez became the third person in town to win $1 million in the lottery. Nearby, the University of New Hampshire also hit the jackpot when its librarian, Robert Morin, died last year. Few suspected he had much money. Now the school has announced he left the university $4 million. In his five decades as librarian, he apparently never went out and ate frozen dinners. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

