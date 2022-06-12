© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Sunday Puzzle: Spooky anagrams

By Will Shortz
Published June 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
NPR
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a classic horror film or thriller. I'll give you anagrams of the titles. You name the films.

Ex. WAS --> Saw
1. DUAL CAR
2. LONE WHALE
3. MR. CASE
4. RACIER
5. SALINE
6. GETS POLITER
7. TOE TUG (2 words)

Last week's challenge: What is the name of what country contains a deodorant and an air freshener in consecutive letters.

Challenge answer: Bangladesh (Ban + Glade)

Winner: Kathleen Martin from Richmond, Va.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. Take the last name of a famous 20th-century American. The 5th, 6th, 7th, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd letters, in that order, name a European capital. Who is the person, and what capital is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 16 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
